Churches stay open for in-person services during holidays

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – With COVID-19 numbers steadily rising across West Virginia, churches are still having services for their congregations.

Now, with the holidays just around the corner, the fear is the virus will spread among congregations.



Church services are considered potential super spreader events that can affect congregations quickly.



Grace Bible Church Pastor Matthew Watts says the church was shut down for a few months and just recently reopened.



“We feel comfortable that we are, what I like to refer to as, ‘extreme social distancing’ here during our church services,” Pastor Watts said.



That extreme social distancing includes pews taped off, no outward singing and the congregation must leave right after the service is over.



“We feel like the people are safer than at the grocery store or than they would be at the post office and a few people feel they just needed to get out,” Pastor Watts said.



As of Sunday, there have been more than 54,000 total cases of COVID-19 and 838 deaths in West Virginia. Health officials worry a surge is coming with many people traveling for Christmas and New Year, but Pastor Watts warned his congregation.



“Anyone that travels we tell them please don’t come to church and if you’re in a situation where you’re not with your normal family routine, please respect everyone else’s health and safety and not come to church,” Pastor Watts said.



Despite the pandemic, some people say they will always be at church as long as the doors are open.



“I feel very safe, because I’m coming in the Lord’s house and I know he’s going to keep pleasure in my life,” Brian Arnold, Church Member said.



Pastor Matthew Watts says, he believes things have been going well so far with in-person services and feels very fortunate to have a large enough space to be able to social distance safely.