City of Charleston declares State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – According to Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, the city of Charleston is under a State of Emergency.

The mayor made the announcement Sunday evening during a brief press conference at City Hall.

According to the mayor, the proclamation allows the city to be immediate in its response. It will allow the city to have flexibility when purchasing proper tools needed to keep people safe. The mayor says the purchases will not have to go through the normal council.

According to a release from the City: “The proclamation also gives City Manager Jonathan Storage and Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management Mark Strickland, along with Mayor Goodwin, the authority to issue emergency policies and direct City personnel, services and equipment to perform acts as necessary.”

“We want to make sure that we can act quickly,” said Mayor Amy Goodwin. “We want to be ahead of the curve.”

The emergency proclamation goes into effect immediately and will stay in effect until a similar proclamation is issued rescinding the existing State of Emergency.

The next City of Charleston City Council meeting will be held electronically on March 16, 2020.

This is a developing story and we will continue to update as more information becomes available.