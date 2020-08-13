City of Charleston to screen free movie night

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is having another free drive-in movie night.

The live-action version of The Lion King will screen at 9 p.m., Aug. 14 with a 30 minute cartoon. Movie will take place in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street.

The city will partner with WQBE & Electric 102.7 to show the live-action version of The Lion King. The movie will screen in the parking lot of Big Lots on Patrick Street and is free of charge to those wanting to attend.

Parking will begin at 7:30 p.m., 90 minutes prior to the event, and be on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets do not need to be reserved in advance. Event capacity will be limited to the first 261 vehicles parked. Social distancing rules will continue to be in place.

Dem 2 Brothers will be on-site with a limited menu and public restrooms will be available.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories