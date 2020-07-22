City of Nitro election results: New council members selected

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The City of Nitro has released its election results.

The results came from the Kanawha County Clerk’s office. Nitro’s city election had been previously moved due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nine city positions were up for grabs. Among the results:

Mayor Dave Casebolt ran uncontested. He had 476 votes.

Recorder RitaCox ran uncontested. She had 473 votes.

Three council-at-large seats were up with four candidates running:

Andy Shamblin won with 358 votes.

Bill Javins had 319 votes.

Emily Barr had 273 votes.

John Montgomery had 225 votes.

For the race of Ward 1 Council, Donna S. Boggs ran uncontested. She had 69 votes.

For the race of Ward 2 Council, Cynthia Lynn “Rice” McGill defeated Bill Racer.

Cynthia Lynn “Rice” McGill had 82 votes.

Bill Racer had 55 votes.

For the race of Ward 3 Council, Joe Murphy defeated Susan Hogshead Valleau.

Joe Murphy had 95 votes.

Susan Hogshead Valleau had 82 votes.

For the race of Ward 4 Council, Michael P. Young ran uncontested. He had 90 votes.

