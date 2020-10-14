Civil rights leader honored in new Jewel City project

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A groundbreaking took place this afternoon for the restoration of a historical landmark in Huntington.

Jeanette Rowsey, candidate for Member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, helps literally break ground on the project. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

The landmark was once home to a leader of the civil rights movement in the Jewel City.

Her name was Memphis Tennessee Garrison, and she was not only a prominent civil rights advocate in Huntington, but also in Washington D.C. during the Lyndon B. Johnson administration.

Now, the home is being restored into a museum for Garrison’s legacy to endure for generations to come.

“This is a long time coming. Long time coming. Lot of blood, sweat, tears in this project. But the works just beginning.” Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell County

Memphis Tennessee Garrison was a civil rights leader in Huntington until her death in 1988. Now, her city is paying homage to her life’s work.

“We decided long ago as a committee that we would make sure that we had something to remember our heroes. And so, we decided that this was a perfect location, Ms. Garrison being who she was, we decided we would establish an African American history museum here at 1701 Tenth Avenue.” David Harris, president of the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation

The interior of the unfinished Memphis Tennessee Garrison Museum. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Thanks to a nearly 150 thousand dollar grant from the African American Civil Rights of the 20th Century program, the restoration is becoming a reality.

“The importance has been here and the work has been here, but now we’ve got money behind it to establish a beginning.” Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia

Added to the Register of Historic Places back in 2017, now officials are restoring the house, and converting it into a museum of Garrison’s legacy.

“People don’t know who our heroes were. Ms. Garrison was certainly one of mine, and so she has a legacy that we need to revisit, make it popular, make sure people know who she was.” David Harris, president of the Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation

The event attracted quite a crowd, including—among others—Mayor Steve Williams, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, and U.S. Representative Carol Miller, all of whom support this museum and want to see it grow.

“We cannot forget those who went before us, because of what they gave to our history. And she is a prime example of this community and the heart of this community.” Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia

A heart which is now embodied by a museum.

Front row left to right: Karen Nance, Robert Plymale, Sean Hornbuckle, Carol Miller, and David Harris help to officially cut the ribbon on the Memphis Tennessee Garrison Museum. (Photo Courtesy: 13 News Reporter Natalie Wadas)

Officials say the Memphis Tennessee Garrison House should be completely renovated by November, and they hope it will be in operation in about eight months.

