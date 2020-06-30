Clay Center announces reopening date

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Clay Center for the Arts & Sciences will be opening the doors to the Avampato Discovery Museum, Juliet Art Museum and Caperton Planetarium and Theater at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 7

Clay Center officials say they plan to open in the safest possible manner to keep guests and staff safe.

Clay Center leadership and staff have been working to ensure reopening protocols align with West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s ‘West Virginia Strong – The Comeback’ guidelines. Officials say the center has carefully instituted new health and safety procedures and implemented ways for the employees and guests to be together while maintaining social distancing.

“The Clay Center has always put the safety and welfare of our community, guests, and team first,” says Al Najjar, President & CEO. “We are planning a gradual reopening, with room to adjust as we evaluate the latest data and receive ongoing guidance from our local, state and federal government and feedback from the Center’s Team and guests. Our plan will be regularly reviewed and refined based on the latest science and guidance that we may receive. We look forward to the Center coming alive again with the sound of patrons exploring the arts and sciences safely together.”

Some guidelines for the Clay Center’s reopening include:

The museum will be limited to 100 patrons per exploration time with two explorations times available Tuesday – Saturday.

All admissions require a reserved arrival time. Access to the museum galleries is available daily, Tuesday – Saturday during one of two time blocks: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. The museum will be closed for deep cleaning between 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. o 5 p.m. Visitors may begin reserving exploration time now by visiting the Clay Center’s website or calling the Clay Center Box Office at (304) 561-3570.

All reservations must be made online. The museum will not be accepting cash payments, and guests should purchase in advance. Refunds are not available. Museum members will still have free admission but must reserve an arrival time as well.

For more information on the Clay Center’s health and safety guidelines and practices, updated procedures, guest requirements and FAQ’s visit their website.

