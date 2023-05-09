SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – After voting to reject the company’s latest contract proposal, Coca-Cola Consolidated workers are on strike.

Last week, according to Teamsters Local 175, the union that represents Coca-Cola workers, Coca-Cola entered an agreement with Sheetz convenience stores without discussing the agreement with the union. Teamsters protested at Sheetz in South Charleston Friday.

In April, Teamsters voted to reject the latest contract proposal but had delayed joining the picket lines. The strike affects sites in St. Albans, Parkersburg, Logan, Clarksburg and Bluefield.