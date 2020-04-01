Cold mornings, warmer days after Wednesday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The month of March in 2020 ends weather-wise in the area with cloudy skies, light rain and cooler than normal temperatures.

After highs in the 40s on Tuesday, the area should expect much warmer days once the showers exit the region later Wednesday and the rest of the first few days of April trend much warmer.

Expected highs the rest of the week – WOWK image

Normal highs for the start of April are around 63 degrees. While Wednesday and Thursday run below normal, the sun is expected to come out and skies should be clear, allowing things to warm up gradually, going well above normal by the weekend.

The flip side of having clear skies at night will be colder conditions. In fact some frost might happen in parts of the area on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Model output of morning lows Thursday morning – WOWK image

While it is not the traditional planting season, many flowers have bloomed and flowering trees have bloomed as well. The average last freeze in spring for much of the area ranges from mid April through the middle of May in the higher terrain in the eastern part of the viewing area.