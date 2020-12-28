Community reacts to uncertain stimulus checks

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Millions of Americans were set to lose their unemployment benefits beginning this week because President Trump still hasn’t signed the $900 billion relief package Congress passed last week.

Some of those struggling here across the mountain state are calling it simply unfair.

“It just doesn’t make sense and for them to just snatch it at the last second,” Martec Washington, Charleston, Charleston Community Member said.



Washington is just one of the many struggling Americans trying to make ends meet during the COVID-19 pandemic.



“I have a $750 payment I’m supposed to make every month,” Washington said.



Washington is a dancer and hip-hop events are his main source of income until he had to stop in March. He also had to stop his other jobs as well.



“I cater from time to time, normally have parties and stuff that we do for Christmas and during the holiday season, we weren’t able to do any of that,” Washington said.



Washington thought he had some relief coming from the government. but that quickly changed.



The $900 billion relief deal congress offered included $300 per week in jobless benefits and direct payments of $600 for individuals. President Trump is trying to raise stimulus checks to $2,000.



“Now, what? 12 million people don’t have unemployment at all and are going to have to go through an extended process to get their unemployment back so that’s going to be a gap between benefits. That’s not fair,” Washington said.



“I think that they should pass this going with it. he should let these people have some kind of relief,” May Greene, Charleston Community Member said.



This is affecting more than 12million Americans who were laid-off or furloughed this year due to COVID-19. Those affected were set to receive their final weekly unemployment check for the year 2020 this week.

Follow Moriah Davis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news