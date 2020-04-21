Company launches $20 million initiative to help employees; community

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Millions of dollars are headed to a local community struggling with the effects of COVID-19.



Republic Services has launched a $20 million initiative called, “Committed to Serve,” in an effort to recognize its frontline employees, their families, and small business customers across the country.



Over the next two months, all of Republic Services’ 28,000 frontline employees will receive a weekly meal, a weekly dinner for employees and their families, and bi-weekly $100 gift cards ($400 per employee) to be spent locally, according to the company.

All meals will be purchased from local, small businesses to help support Republic Services’ customers and the communities it serves. In the Huntington Tri-State area, Republic Services is providing meals for 135 employees per week.



To date, $25,000 has been spent with local restaurants including Butter It Up, Midway Drive-In, Fat Patty’s, Calamity J, and many others.



“Small businesses are often hit the hardest during times of uncertainty. The ‘Committed to Serve’ initiative is a gesture of support for both our employees and our local small businesses, many of whom are our customers,” said Drew Hinchman, Operations Manager with Republic Services.



For more information visit RepublicServices.com/CommittedToServe and join the social conversation by using #CommittedToServe.

