Congress approves bill to make District of Columbia the 51st State

(AP) — House approves bill to make District of Columbia the 51st state; measure faces opposition in GOP-controlled Senate.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.
by: Associated PressPosted: / Updated:
(AP) — House approves bill to make District of Columbia the 51st state; measure faces opposition in GOP-controlled Senate.
This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.