(WOWK) — After unseasonably hot and dry weather for several days, scattered showers and storms return to the region Wednesday and Thursday with a change in temperatures as well.

There is a limited chance that some of the storms could be severe. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma points out a “Marginal” risk of severe storms seen in the dark green shaded area below. That is the lowest category of risk and is based on the chance for strong to severe wind gusts if storms develop.

Severe storm risk areas for Wednesday

There will be some scattered showers Thursday and again a few showers possible in the region on Friday through Sunday. The bulk of the rain will fall in the higher terrain of West Virginia as seen in the Predictor model guidance below.

Predictor rainfall estimates through Sunday night

Normal highs run in the low 80s this time of September and starting Saturday through the end of next week the overall pattern looks to run lower than normal on temperatures which will be a big change for area residents.

Temperature outlook for the week of Sept 10-16

Below is a look at the overall long range forecast. The rainfall appears to be light and scattered at best after Thursday.

7 day forecast

