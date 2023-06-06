(WOWK) — Smoke from fires in Canada and also from parts of the northeastern United States has moved into our area with the result being milky white skies and haze across the region.

Hazy skies over Huntington on Tuesday afternoon.

The air quality has been listed as moderate for particulate matter which can be smoke, pollution, pollen, dust, etc.

Air quality as of 5 p.m. Tuesday

A cold front is going to press through with some showers which should help mix out some of the smoke. You can see that progression in the weather model shown below.

Meanwhile, behind that cold front, the temperature will drop sharply and the highs will run below the average which is in the low 80s.

