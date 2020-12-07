Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: Deaths top 7,000; state will add 12,600 backlog of positive cases to Tuesday’s numbers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted provided several updates Monday on Ohio’s response to the coronavirus.

As of Monday, Dec. 7, a total of 484,297 (+9,273) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 7,022 (+63) deaths and 29,569 (+336) hospitalizations.

A notice on the state’s coronavirus dashboard said the data is incomplete due to a backlog caused by double-checking the results of antigen tests.

DeWine said that the state will clear that backlog Tuesday, with the Department of Health coming into alignment with CDC guidelines that changed in August of not double-checking those results. The backlog stands at 12,600 positive tests, DeWine said, which will be added into Tuesday’s numbers, creating an abnormal one-day spike.

DeWine said the rate of increase in the state may be starting to slow down, even considering travel related to Thanksgiving, but that it is too early to tell. He said hospital leaders tell him that, even if so, the rate of increase remains too high and that they remain concerned about the possible impact of COVID-19 patients on state hospitals and ICU units.

And DeWine broke down how students are being taught in Ohio schools, reporting that only 29% are attending fully in-person.

Schools: Most students today are going to school remotely. Only 29% of students are going to school fully in-person.

The remainder are on a hybrid or remote learning model.