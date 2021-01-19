Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: Vaccine plans detailed for school employees, those with medical disorders

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine provided updates Tuesday on how the vaccines for COVID-19 will be distributed to school-district personnel and those with certain medical disorders.

As of Tuesday, Jan. 19, a total of 836,055 (+4,989) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 10,336 (+55) deaths and 43,605 (+254) hospitalizations.

Vaccinations have begun for residents 80 and older. DeWine said that next week, the program will be expanded to include people with severe congenital, developmental or early-onset medical disorders in addition to a developmental or intellectual disability. He said county developmental disabilities boards will be reaching out to those affected to schedule vaccinations.

Next week, we will open vaccinations for those Ohioans with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders who make them particularly vulnerable AND who have a developmental or intellectual disability. pic.twitter.com/Gbe7jOHUTt — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) January 19, 2021

Because the vaccines are not approved for children, only adults will be eligible to receive it. The week of Feb. 15, the program will start to include those who may have one of the medical disorders but not have a developmental or intellectual disability.

DeWine said 96% of state school districts have committed to reopen schools to full in-person instruction by March 1 and participate in the state’s vaccination program. He said that educational service centers will be coordinating with districts, and that either a retail pharmacy or a local health department will perform the vaccinations at private clinics. Those will begin the week of Feb. 1.

There are two vaccines available from Pfizer and Moderna, and those require two shots each to be effective. DeWine said a third vaccine, from Johnson & Johnson, may receive approval as soon as March and that it would be a single-dose vaccine.

The state’s vaccination program will continue to open up to Ohioans older than 65 over the next several weeks, with those 75 and older becoming eligible on Jan. 25, those 70 and older on Feb. 1, and those 65 and older on Feb. 8.

Nineteen states are on the latest state travel advisory list. The travel advisory advises people not to travel to those states with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 15% or higher, or if they do, to quarantine for 14 days after returning.

Ohio’s current positivity rate is 17%.