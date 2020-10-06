Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: 1,335 new cases, 16 additional deaths

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted are providing an update on COVID-19 in the state.

As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, a total of 161,299 (+1,335) cases have been reported in Ohio since the pandemic began, leading to 4,947 (+16) deaths and 15,972 (+132) hospitalizations. There are a presumed 137,633 recovered cases in the state.

At Thursday’s briefing, DeWine had expressed concern that the positivity rate in the state may be on the rise again.

“We’re watching that,” We don’t know if it’s a long-term trend.”

Delaware County is no longer at level 3 in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map. In central Ohio, Delaware, Fairfield, Fayette, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Madison, Marion, Ross and Union counties are all level 2. Madison, Fayette, and Ross counties moved up from level 1 last week.

In southwest Ohio, Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties are at level 3.

Franklin County has dropped out of the top 20 counties for highest occurrence in the state.

The Department of Health adds the data when it is informed of a case or death. The information is backdated to the actual date the person started exhibiting symptoms or the date the person died.

Level 1 — Yellow — active exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 2 — Orange — increased exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 3 — Red — very high exposure and spread of COVID-19

Level 4 — Purple — severe exposure and spread of COVID -19

Since the Ohio Public Health Advisory System was established in July, no county has reached Level 4, the most severe level of COVID-19 spread.