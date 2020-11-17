COVID-19 among kids…3 months later

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are more Americans hospitalized today due to COVID-19, than ever before… including children.

13 News reporter Cassidy Wood investigated ‘COVID among kids’ three months ago.

So how has it changed since then?

At the time, in Ohio, 8,572 kids had tested positive.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association, in its latest report that came out Friday, that number has now increased to 33,024.

24,452 more children diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ohio in three months.

Similar increases are happening across the Tri-State.

In Kentucky, the number has grown from 3,900 to 19,500.

And in the Mountain State, back in August only 1,000 children had tested positive… that number is now 4,421.

“The numbers speak for themselves,” said Ryan Mitacek, M.D., a resident at CAMC and Family Care. “Our numbers have definitely gone up. I saw nobody for the first three months of this pandemic… my colleagues maybe one or two… but now in the past month, it seems like we’ve been diagnosing left and right. From zero, to 7 or 8 a month.”

And the severity of the cases are getting worse.

“We had a PIC-U kid who was knocking on death’s door,” said Mitacek. “Thank God we were able to mobilize modern treatment, and he is now doing much better, but it was pretty scary.”

These scary moments are creating controversy at the state level when it comes to deciding whether the state should go back to in-person class after the holidays.

“It is a difficult issue,” says Dr. Clay Marsh, WV’s Coronavirus Czar. “And it’s one I know the Governor struggles with, Superintendent Burch struggles with, and we all want to make sure it’s a safe and effective environment.”

So in the meantime, what can we do to help protect the kids?

“Prevention is the best thing,” said Mitacek. “Very, very clearly. Wash your hands, wear your mask, and show some love from 6 feet away; and you’re gonna really reduce the spread. A number of models have been proposed that if 95% of people wore their masks, that would save 100,000 lives over the next eight months. That’s a lot of lives!”