COVID-19 outbreak at nursing home in Scioto County

WHEELERSBURG, OH (WOWK) — A COVID-19 outbreak has occurred at Best Care Nursing and Rehabilitation in Wheelersburg.
The Scioto County Health Department says the outbreak involves staff and residents.
No other information is being provided due to privacy regulations.
If you have questions or concerns about residents, please contact Best Care at 1-888-508-9774.
