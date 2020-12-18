COVID-19 restricts access to Kanawha City DMV Regional Office

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – State officials say more employee exposure to positive COVID-19 cases is prompting public access restrictions at the Kanawha City DMV Regional Office.

West Virginia Department Transportation officials say the COVID-19 exposure is limiting staff in the office and they’ll handle licensing, tax and registration matters by appointment only.

People can also use drop boxes outside DMV offices, kiosks scattered around the county or one of the other regional offices.

It’s not know at this time how long the office visits will be restricted..