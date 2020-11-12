COVID-19 spread closes Greenup County Courthouse

GREENUP COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – The Greenup County Courthouse and Annex Building will be closed to the public until Monday, Nov. 30, 2020.

This closure is due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Greenup County and in the Greenup County Courthouse.

As of Wednesday, Greenup County remained red on the Bluegrass State’s COVID-19 Current Incidence Rate map with a rate of 51.4%. Counties in red have a critical rate of spread with 25 or more cases per 100,000 people.

Yesterday, the Greenup County Health Department reported 32 new COVID-19 cases ranging in ages from 3 years old to 75 years old. The county has reported 879 cases since the pandemic began, and 243 of those remain active.