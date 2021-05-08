COVID-19 update for Scioto County

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported one new case Saturday, May 8, for Scioto County. The addition brings the total to 6,406 since the start of the outbreak.

The ODH also reports 5 additional recoveries for the county for a total of 6,168.

In the past 24 hours Scioto County has seen one additional hospitalization in connection with the virus. This addition brings the total to at 479 people that have been hospitalized during the outbreak in connection to COVID-19.

The Ohio Department of Health’s Public Health Advisory System (PHAS) shows Scioto County remaining at Level Two or “Orange.”