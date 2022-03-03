(WOWK) — Thursday night and early Friday morning look cold with morning lows in the upper 20s but then the region takes off into much warmer territory on the weekend. Highs will jump into the 70s for the weekend. That’s 20 – 25 degrees warmer than normal for this time in March. It’s not a record as those numbers are in the 80s.

On Monday a cold front brings that warm trend to an end with showers and storms followed by highs only in the upper 40s on Tuesday.

Both Sunday and Monday feature showers but the stronger downpours will take place on Monday with the chance for some thunder. See some featured timeframes with rain on Sunday and Monday with the slideshow below.

Models have sharply increased the amounts of rain we can see. Now models project more than 2 inches of rain in some areas. We will watch small streams and creeks on Monday for possible issues.

Winds will also be strong on Sunday and Monday with gusts of 20 – 30 mph. There may be a stronger gust right along the leading edge of the expected line of showers and storms on Monday afternoon.

