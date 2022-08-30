HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – A major crash has knocked out power to people in one part of Huntington.

Dispatchers tell 13 News it happened around 10 o’clock along Adams Ave. & 26th Street West.

A driver flipped their car on its side and hit a power pole.

Pictures from the scene show the pole leaning and lines down.

(Courtesy: Shortness Varney)

(Courtesy: Shortness Varney)

Witnesses in the area say that police were on the scene trying to track down the driver.

Appalachian Power is reporting more than 1,200 homes and businesses are without power. The power is expected to be restored by 4 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the 13 News App for updates.