DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The eastbound lanes of I-64 near Dunbar are shut down after a multi-vehicle crash near Exit 53.

Kanawha County dispatchers said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Monday.

Dispatchers said there were injuries, but they couldn’t say how many or how bad their injuries are.

There was an earlier report that someone had possibly been trapped in a car, but officers found that wasn’t the case.