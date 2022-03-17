MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a crash involving 2 vehicles and a tractor trailer in Mason County.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the crash happened around 10 P.M. Thursday night, along Route 35/Dayton Road in the area of 16 Mile Creek. We’re told the road is closed indefinitely.

We’re told one person was taken to Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant. No word no their condition at this time.

Mason County EMS, Mason County Sheriff’s Deputies and West Virginia State Police are responding to the scene.

Traffic is being detoured at Plantation Road in Putnam County and at the Route 35, 817 split in Mason County.

We have a crew heading to the scene. Stay with 13 News for the latest.