KENNA, WV (WOWK) – Firefighters are working to control a brush fire in Jackson County, WV.

Dispatchers were first notified of the fire shortly before 9 PM Tuesday. We’re told the fire is behind the water plant along Charleston Road.

Crews with the Kenna Volunteer Fire Department are on scene. We’re told no homes in the area are in danger as crews work to get the flames under control.

