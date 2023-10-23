UPDATE (5:35 a.m.) – Boone County EMS personnel on scene confirm to 13 News at one person is dead after a fire in Madison.

The person killed has not been identified but is a 70-year-old woman. The Red Cross is also on the scene to help 2 other people who were displaced by the fire.

West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia State Fire Marshals office are investigating the deadly fire.

MADISON, WV (WOWK) — Four fire departments battled a fire late Monday night at a home in Boone County.

It happened along Boone Avenue in Madison.

Boone County Dispatchers say that the fire broke out around 9:30.

No other information is available at this time.