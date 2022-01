Crews battle a vacant house fire on Rutledge Rd. in Charleston, WV.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A vacant house went up in flames in Charleston tonight.

Kanawha County dispatchers said the call came in just after 8 p.m. at Heartland Lane and Rutledge Road.

The home was fully involved when fire crews arrived.

The Pinch, Malden, and the 130th Airlift Wing Fire Departments responded.

Both lanes of Rutledge Road are shut down right now.

There are no reports of injuries.