Crews on scene after motor vehicle entrapment in Huntington, man in critical condition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Emergency crews were on the scene of a motor vehicle entrapment early Friday morning.

Chief Jan Rader says one man in a pickup truck hit a tractor trailer that was unhooked and parked on the side of the road.

That man has been transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical condition. Chief Rader adds that the man sustained “significant injuries.”

On the scene of a motor vehicle entrapment. Just got done talking to officials. They say one man is being transported in critical condition after the injuries he sustained when his truck hit this parked tractor trailer. The very latest on @WOWK13News This Morning! pic.twitter.com/TZUiCzthQ0 — Shannon M. Litton (@ShannonLittonTV) August 30, 2019

It happened on the 2400 block of 1st Avenue and 24th Street in Huntington.

Dispatchers got the call a little after 5:00 am Friday morning.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they determined the man was alive and called for more help.

Firefighters were able to lift the tractor trailer with air bags and were able to assist the man inside the truck, stabilizing him with IVs before EMS arrived on scene.

The man’s feet and legs were trapped. Chief Rader says the jaws of life were used for a dashboard roll up to free up the man’s legs so first responders could get him out.