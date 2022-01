KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to a structure fire in Gallagher.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell 13 News, the call came in around 10:12 Monday night, of a fire along Lower Branch Road. They say the home is believed to be abandoned.

Pratt and East Bank Volunteer Fire Departments are responding to the scene. We have a crew en route.

