Crews respond to apartment fire in Huntington

UPDATE 9:13 a.m. Aug. 13, 2020: The Huntington Fire Department received a call at 5:25 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, for a fire alarm at a large apartment building at 2445 1st Ave.

While fire crews responded to the call, the fire alarm was upgraded to a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found fire blowing out of a second-story window on one side of the building. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to one apartment while rescuing one tenant from a window.

All apartments sustained smoke damage and a few sustained water damage, according to fire officials. An investigation remains ongoing.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help those temporarily displaced by the fire.

One firefighter sustained a heat-related injury and was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS.

