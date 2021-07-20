Crews respond to fire at old Hobet Mine

DANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Multiple crews are responding to a fire at the old Hobet Mining main office building.

According to the Danville Volunteer Fire Department‘s Facebook page, “there will be a lot of fire trucks in the area. Getting water to the fire scene is a major concern right now as it is sparse up there.”

Crews from all eight Boone County fire departments are responding including, Danville, Madison, Morrisvale, Racine, Spruce River, Van, Wharton, Whitesville, Logan County Sharples and Lincoln County Mud River.

It is unknown what started the fire.

