CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a brush fire in Clay County, WV.

According to a post made be the Clay Volunteer Fire Department, they are responding to a brush fire in the 9500 block of Elk River Road in Procious.

No word on what caused the fire. Few details are being released to us at this time, but stay with 13 News for the latest, as we work to confirm additional details.