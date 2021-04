CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Crews are on scene of a residential house fire in Charleston.

According to Kanawha County Dispatchers, the home is along the 300 block of Glenwood Avenue.

The call came in around 12:10 AM Thursday.

The Charleston Fire Department as well as Charleston Police are in scene.

No word on what started the fire at this time. No injuries are being reported at this time.

