LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a large brushfire in Logan County.

Viewer photos sent to us show flames on a hill side in between the Mitchell Heights and Pecks Mill area around 8:30 Thursday night.

We spoke with a resident in the area, Travis Scaggs, who says he’s concerned because he says there are gas wells in the area. See below the photos he provided to 13 News.

Brush fire between Mitchell Heights and Peck’s Mill in Logan County, WV from Travis Scaggs

Few details area available at this time. Logan County Dispatcher tell us no county or city fire crews were requested, because it’s being handled by the West Virginia Division of Forestry.

We’ve contacted the WVDF and are waiting to hear.

we have a crew on the way to the scene.