Crews responding to house fire in Charleston

UPDATE 7:20 AM MAY 13TH, 2020: Crews have the flames contained to the basement of the home.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Charleston.

According to dispatchers, the fire broke out just before 7 Wednesday morning, along the 1500 block of Red Oak Street.

Dispatchers tell us the fire started in the basement. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear if the home was occupied at the time.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.