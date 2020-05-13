Crews responding to house fire in Charleston

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE 7:20 AM MAY 13TH, 2020: Crews have the flames contained to the basement of the home.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a house fire in Charleston.

According to dispatchers, the fire broke out just before 7 Wednesday morning, along the 1500 block of Red Oak Street.

Dispatchers tell us the fire started in the basement. No word on any injuries at this time. It’s unclear if the home was occupied at the time.

Stay with WOWK for the latest.

Follow Mackenzie Koch on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories