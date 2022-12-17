MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WOWK) – We just wrapped up day two of bowl week in Myrtle Beach, and it was a packed day, starting with practice and ending at the Hall of Fame Museum.

The Thundering Herd’s first on-site practice was held at Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. It was a beautiful day outside, a perfect day to battle with your brothers, preparing for a bowl game.

We got a chance to talk to a couple of the seniors about what this last road trip means to them.

This is such a special group of seniors, who have gone through a lot of adversity and managed to stay committed to Marshall and finish out their college careers with the Thundering Herd. So this game will be emotional for those guys; and the younger guys, who’ve looked up to them for the past few years.

We also spoke to defensive coordinator Lance Guidry. I asked Guidry about his defense going into this year’s bowl game; last year in New Orleans, Marshall got off the bus with just six healthy defensive lineman. But now, they have a lot more depth, and Guidry is excited to see how they’ll perform this time around.

“We were beat up at the end of last year,” said Guidry. “This year, we’re coming into the bowl game a lot healthier. We had some guys beat up that we got back of course, so they were excited. I think we’ll play our best game, this game.”

“It’s a blessing,” said senior Koby Cumberlander. “Especially this being my final bowl game. The guys right here, there is no better group of guys that I’ve ever been with for sure. These guys are amazing people. Brothers for life, and going after one last one… it’s gonna be a good matchup for sure.”

The Herd has another practice Saturday at noon, tune into WOWK Saturday night at 11 o’clock to hear from some offensive guys, including offensive coordinator Clint Trickett.

After practice, the guys ventured over to the Myrtle Beach Pro Football Hall of Fame exhibit.

The team got to roam the walkways, reading all about the legends that came before them; legends like Brett Farve and Marcus Monk.

They checked out the old school equipment they used back in the day, like the leather helmet, and the exhibit even had a Lombardi trophy there, which the team of course loved to see.

One of our local guys, Poca’s Ethan Payne, says it was a really cool experience.

“We went to the Hall of Fame, got to look around there, and now we’re here at Dave & Buster’s,” said Payne. “Got to play some games…it’s really important for your mental health too. Just getting to relax. And I mean when it’s time to practice, you practice. When it’s time to have fun, you have fun.”

Saturday, after the team practices, they’re going bowling.

We’ll have more bowl coverage Saturday night as we enter day three of bowl week!