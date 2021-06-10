Day two of state track meet; Blair runs in finals on two prosthetic legs

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Day two of the state track meet has come to a close, and there was an incredible story that came out of this Class A action.

Wheeling Central’s Cooper Blair was born with Anatomic Band Syndrome, forcing him to lose both of his legs at a very young age.

But that didn’t stop him from training hard enough to end up here… competing in this year’s state tournament finals.

He did well enough in the prelim races to make it to the final 100 meter race; and he started strong, finishing fifth out of eight finalists, and 16 total runners.

Such an incredible accomplishment for Blair!

You can find a complete list of today’s state champions here: https://results.kvtfoa.net/2021060910/