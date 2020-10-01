DEA busts illegal steroid lab in Huntington, WV

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) announced Thursday it’s broken up a clandestine laboratory used to make illegal steroids in Huntington, West Virginia.

The agency says the operation was selling the illegal steroids across the nation.

“What we uncovered in Huntington is a very sophisticated drug manufacturing and distribution operation, involving large quantities of dangerous substances and no regard for public safety,” said Special Agent in Charge Todd Scott, head of the DEA’s Louisville Division. “Nobody wants to live next to a clandestine drug lab.”

Investigators seized bulk quantities of raw chemicals as well as thousands of vials of products believed to be steroids.

The DEA would not reveal the location of the lab other than to say “…a home in one of Huntington’s more affluent neighborhoods.”

US Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, Mike Stuart, noted “Too many young people are ruining their lives and damaging their bodies from steroid abuse.”

The sting involved the DEA, US Postal Inspection Service, Homeland Security Investigations, Boone County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston Police Department, Hunting Police Department, Parkersburg Police Department, West Virginia State Police and the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection.

