Deadline to register kids for school in Cabell County closing in quickly

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Board of Education voted to approve plans to reopen last week. Now, parents only have eight days left to register their children.

“You put a barrier between a teacher and a student and they will crash through it.” Tammie Glover, executive secretary, Cabell County Schools

The board, along with its task force, has been molding plans to reopen along with state and federal health guidelines for weeks. They’ve finally approved three options for parents to choose from for re-entry into schools come Sept. 8, 2020.

“In Cabell County, we are offering our parents, and students, flexible options for them to choose how they want to come back to school in the fall to learn.” Ryan Saxe, superintendent, Cabell County Schools

Parents must now choose one of those three options for their child which best suits their comfort level and lifestyle flexibility.

“We have our five-day traditional option, we have a blended option—where students come two days a week with three days of remote at-home learning—and then finally, full-time virtual school.” Ryan Saxe, superintendent, Cabell County Schools

However, there isn’t much time left to make the decision.

“We’re asking families to register by July 31.” Saxe said.

That leaves only eight days. But, for the secretaries who have to try to schedule all of these different options once the tally comes in, the more time they get to prepare, the better.

“Scheduling is always a bear every year. It’s work, time is our enemy so to speak. As you said, Sept. 8, 2020, will be here quickly and that is our goal, we’re working hard to open schools Sept. 8, 2020. But that could change at any moment.” Tammie Glover, executive secretary, Cabell County Schools

While parents have the choice of which of the three options they prefer to sign their child up for this fall, ultimately the decision still rests with state and federal health officials.

“At any moment, our governor could say, ‘I’ve decided we just should do distance learning,’ and if he does that then we’ll just turn around and do what we have to do then, but all of us will work hard to make it happen.” Tammie Glover, executive secretary, Cabell County Schools

The three options will be adjusted as state and federal health guidelines change.

The superintendent tells us the health and well-being of students and staff is being put at the forefront of every decision regarding re-entry.

If you need to register you child or just want to learn more about the back-to-school options this fall, visit the Cabell County Schools website.

