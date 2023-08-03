UPDATE: All lanes of I-64 East reopened just before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Milton, WV (WOWK) – A crash involving a tractor trailer and a box truck left one person dead early Thursday morning on I-64 east near the Milton exit.

According to Cabell County dispatch, the crash happened around 1:40 a.m. Thursday about half-mile east of exit. The deadly crash also caused an hours-long closure of all east-bound lanes.

No word on details of the crash or the condition of the other driver.

. Stay with 13 News for updates on this developing story.