Man and child die in Huntington house fire

UPDATE 7:05 AM: Two deaths are being reported as crews continue battling a house fire in Huntington, according to Fire Chief Jan Rader.

One man is confirmed dead, as well a one child. Two other children are unaccounted for.

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a fatal fire Monday morning in Huntington.

The call came in just after 5:30 a.m. along the 2800 block of Cottage Street in the Ruthlawn area.

Our crew on scene says several others are unaccounted for and that crews had to deal with ammunition going off during the ordeal.

No word on what caused the fire at this time.

