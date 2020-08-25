UPDATE: Deputies track passenger they say fled deadly motorcycle crash

UPDATE: 5:58 AM Aug. 24, 2020: Kanawha County Sheriff’s deputies tell 13 News the second person involved in the deadly motorcycle crash has fled the scene.

Law enforcement are now trying to track that person.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Both lanes of Interstate 77 in Kanawha County are back open after a deadly motorcycle crash.

Kanawha County Dispatchers tell 13 News, one person is dead and crews are currently searching for another person believed to have been on the motorcycle as well.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday south of the Chelyan exit.

Several agencies are handling the investigation. No name is being released at this time.

