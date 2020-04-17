Delivering mail through COVID-19

SAINT ALBANS, W.V. (WOWK) – Doctors, EMTs, store employees and first responders are all essential workers; and crucial, as we continue to fight this pandemic.

But there’s another essential worker that deserves to be highlighted; the mail carrier.

Meet Cathy Fisher.

She’s been a mail carrier for the United States Postal Service for 28 years.

“I’ve met so many awesome customers and postal employees,” said Fisher.

Going door to door, bringing the Saint Albans community their essential letters and packages.

“Even with all of these changes, the mail is still gonna get delivered,” said Fisher. “That’s one thing the public can be rest assured and trust; the mail is going to get delivered.”

As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise, so does the amount of snail mail traveling the country.

Especially right now, when so many people are waiting for those unemployment and stimulus checks.

“It’s comparable to the holidays,” said Fisher. “I think that’s what’s different, is…at Christmas time, it’s all presents. Now people are likely focusing on essentials and necessities. But it’s still heavy. It’s still heavy.”

In addition to the increase in mail, changes within the postal service industry are being implemented to protect against the spread.

“We have staggered start times for the carriers,” said Fisher. “That way, we can reduce the number of employees in the building at one time. That also allows us to maintain the 6 foot distance that is required.”

A lot of changes, but Fisher says there’s a bright side to the gloom of the pandemic.

“I can hear it in my customers voices every day,” she said. “Thanking me for doing what I do. People are just so appreciative right now. They really are. I think it’s a renewed appreciation for mail delivery. It makes me proud.”

“We just want to say thank you to our employees,” said Jill Walters, USPS Corporate Communication. “And the outpouring of appreciation from the community is overwhelming. Everyone is sending the same message, that we’re in this together.”

“I’m thankful for this job,” said Fisher. “I’m thankful to be working every day, and I’m proud to be part of the mail delivery process I really am.”

Essential workers, playing their part in giving the community what they need, while we all stay home and wait for this to end.