(WOWK) — After showers and a warm day, the region is going to cool down slightly Wednesday night and Thursday morning meaning fog is very likely.

Visibility as of 6:10 p.m. Wednesday showing fog in the higher terrain of WV and KY.

Fog was already developing in spots as early as 5pm on Wednesday night.

Fog at 6:55 p.m. in South Williamson, KY

Visibility should be reduced greatly in some areas. Predictor model output of future visibility in some areas could be as low as 1/10th of a mile on Thursday morning.

Predictor model output for visibility at 7:20 a.m. Thursday

Drivers should plan some extra time to get to work or school on Thursday morning as well as plan on driving slower and leaving more distance between themselves and other vehicles. Be extra careful driving in or around school zones where children are present during periods of fog.

The fog should mix out by about 10 a.m. but clouds will still be present above the fog for a mostly cloudy day followed by rain in the afternoon.

