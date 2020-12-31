UPDATE: Man charged with murdering his parents

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) UPDATE 10:00 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020: A man has been charged with murdering his parents.

Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said neighbors called 911 to report suspicious behavior. 26-years-old Takanao Kambara of Charleston, was going door to door at one point. At another, he was piling up paintings across the street from the home he shared with his parents.

A Deputy Sheriff found Kambara outside the home along Kanawha State Forest Dr. Kambara told the Deputy there were two dead bodies inside the house. He indicated they did not die of natural causes.

Deputies located the bodies of Kambara’s parents, dead from apparent lacerations.

Kambara is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) UPDATE 2:15 p.m. Dec. 31, 2020: The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says an adult male has been detained in connection with the double homicide investigation.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are on the scene of a suspected double homicide in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call of a disturbance at a home in the 1700 block of Kanawha State Forest Drive around 10 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 31.

“When deputies arrived, they found a door was open to a residence on Kanawha State Forest Dr. They subsequently went inside and they found two residents dead from an apparent homicide. Their deaths are being investigated as murders,” Brian Humphreys, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials say they believe the man and the woman are related.

Deputies say they don’t believe there is any danger to others in the neighborhood.