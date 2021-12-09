Deputies search for killer after man is shot in Lawrence County, OH

IRONTON, OH (WOWK) – Deputies in Lawrence County, OH are searching for a murder suspect.

Thursday, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting along Country Road 7D in Ironton, OH.

Deputies found the victim, 48-years-old Anthony W. Pemberton of Kitts Hill, Ohio, on the ground in the driveway being treated by first responders for a gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was unresponsive and taken to St. Mary’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Witnesses told Deputies the suspect, 35-year-old Aaron K. Scott of Ashland, KY, arrived at the home and an altercation ensued in the driveway between the two.

Deputies say the suspect brandished a handgun and shot the victim in the leg. The suspect then left in a black Nissan Altima.

After getting a search warrant for murder for Scott’s arrest, the Boyd County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office, along with Lawrence County Detectives, went to Scott’s home and found the Nissan Altima and confiscated it to be processed for potential evidence.

Scott was not located at this residence and an extensive search is being conducted in an attempt to locate and apprehend him. Scott is a black male, 5’11”, 210 Lbs, with brown eyes.

Anyone with information on where Aaron K. Scott’s is, is urged to contact the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 740-532-3525 or your local law enforcement agency.

This investigation is ongoing.