Deputies search for missing teens in Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two missing juveniles who ran away from the Children’s Center of Ohio in Patriot.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, the two were reported missing Thursday around 8:15 p.m. 

15-year-old Phillip Steele from Hardin County, Ohio is approximately 5’8” tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds with Blonde hair and Blue eyes.

16-year-old Anthony Stoll from Hamilton County, Ohio is approximately 5’7” tall and weighs approximately 133 pounds with Brown hair and Brown eyes. 

Both could possibly be wearing pajama pants, orange Crocs style shoes and blue or red t-shirts.  Their hair is now short.

If you have any information, contact the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office or call 911.

