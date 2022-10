ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Deputies are searching for a suspect who attempted to to steal at ATM at the Chase Bank in Elkview early Monday morning.

Deputies on scene say a truck was stolen from a prominent resident of the community for the attempted robbery.

K-9 officers are assisting in the search for the suspect. No word on if there was any money stolen from the ATM.

This is a developing story and we’ll have the latest details as they’re made available.