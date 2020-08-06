Destination West Virginia: Palace of Gold

MOUNDSVILLE, WV — With its rich architecture and luscious gardens, some have coined this luxurious place the Taj Mahal of West Virginia.

“In the late 60s, Srila Prabhupada, who is the founder of the Hari Krishna movement, was shown a piece of property; 133 acres of lush Appalachian foothill property. And so, he envisioned we could create a community here based on simple living and high thinking.” Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold

In any given year, 30 to 40,000 travelers venture to New Vrindaban, to revel in spirituality, or West Virginians curious about this masterpiece in their backyard. But something about it keeps pilgrims coming back.

“For retreats and spiritual programs, and just continued coming. I’m actually here for the summer right now.” Allegra Lovejoy, Temple Lovejoy

Peacocks symbolizing happiness, lilies—rebirth, ornate details from the ceiling to the floor. Meant to be a lavish house for their founder, followers poured every ounce of their time and money into it.

“Stained-glass windows, to the cutting of the marble, to the chandeliers, to the gold leaf painting — everything was a 100% volunteer effort.” Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold

But the palace morphed into more of a memorial as the founder passed on before stepping into its completed glory.

“They were so imbued with love that they wanted to make this offering. And when people come here, they actually feel the presence of our founder, and they feel that reciprocal love as well.” Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold

“The energy is there. You can just feel the good energy.” Allegra Lovejoy, Temple Lovejoy

In a time where the whole world is sharing heightened anxieties from a pandemic, this grandiose piece of almost heaven might be the resetting getaway you’ve been praying for.

“We have 100 varieties of roses, we started having brunches on Sundays. We have the lakes, the peacock walk —more than 25 peacocks. And we have cabins in the woods so people can come and experience peace and serenity.” Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold

The Palace of Gold is just over 40 years old but it’s already a relic.

“Last year it was included into the National Registry of Historic Places. So now it’s considered by the State of West Virginia to be a historic building.” Anuradha Imseng, Communications Director at Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold

